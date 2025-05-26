Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 33.90 crore

Net Loss of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 120.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.9027.81 22 120.75104.39 16 OPM %9.123.09 -6.941.01 - PBDT3.030.77 294 8.890.63 1311 PBT2.13-0.38 LP 4.10-3.92 LP NP-0.05-1.29 96 7.49-6.26 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

