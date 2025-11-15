Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 62.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 139.34 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) declined 62.97% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 139.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales139.34129.08 8 OPM %7.0812.28 -PBDT8.0216.86 -52 PBT5.0514.54 -65 NP3.7410.10 -63
