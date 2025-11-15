Elixir Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.49% to Rs 10.86 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital declined 79.55% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.49% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.8618.25 -40 OPM %41.1685.32 -PBDT3.9715.16 -74 PBT3.8615.07 -74 NP1.718.36 -80
