Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 78.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.51% to Rs 29.54 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures declined 78.28% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.51% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.5435.38 -17 OPM %39.5772.22 -PBDT6.7121.72 -69 PBT5.5920.34 -73 NP3.7217.13 -78
