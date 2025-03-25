Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Ortin Global Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd lost 12.40% to Rs 32.63 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1985 shares in the past one month.

 

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 62.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18798 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Global Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 11.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14232 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd corrected 8.80% to Rs 43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4745 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd shed 7.67% to Rs 18.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92889 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

