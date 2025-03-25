Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The tenure of the Joint Committee of Parliament on 'One Nation, One Election' has been extended. The extension will remain in effect until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The motion for the extension was moved in the Lok Sabha today by Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary and was subsequently approved by the House. The committee is tasked with evaluating the feasibility and framework for conducting simultaneous elections across India, a proposal that has been a subject of significant political and legal debate.

With this extension, the committee is expected to continue its deliberations and submit its findings in due course.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's Cloudfiniti division inks pact with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

L&T's Cloudfiniti division inks pact with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

Nila Infra gains on bagging Rs 64-cr additional order from SIPL

Nila Infra gains on bagging Rs 64-cr additional order from SIPL

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares skid

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares skid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon