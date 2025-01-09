Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries' CFO Sanjay Kumar Agrawal resigns

Man Industries' CFO Sanjay Kumar Agrawal resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Man Industries (India) informed that Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 8 January 2025.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 18.4% to Rs 31.86 crore on a 20.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 806.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Man Industries (India) rallied 6.46% to end at Rs 349.40 on 8 January 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy receives affirmation in ratings from India Ratings

JSW Energy receives affirmation in ratings from India Ratings

Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur Unit-1

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur Unit-1

Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon