Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Orient Technologies has appointed Shrihari Bhat as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 01 January 2025.

Speaking about the appointment Ajay Sawant, Chairman & Managing Director, Orient Technologies said, Shrihari is a highly accomplished business leader and we are delighted to welcome him on our team. Shrihari has demonstrated a strong track record in building highperformance teams and executing strategic growth initiatives. He will be working closely with Umesh, Jayesh, Ujjwal and me to foster innovation and ensure our company's success. His indepth knowledge and industry expertise, combined with his visionary approach, will be instrumental in guiding the company as we continue to expand our presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

 

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

