Man Infra Incorporates new real estate subsidiary MICL Shreepati August LLP

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Man Infraconstruction announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, MICL Shreepati August LLP, on 19 June 2025, to undertake real estate and related business activities.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has contributed Rs 50,500, representing a 50.50% partnership interest in the newly formed entity, which has a total capital contribution of Rs 1 lakh.

The company clarified that business operations are yet to commence and further disclosed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any personal interest in the new entity.

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals viz., EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

 

The company reported 50.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore as revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 293.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.38% to Rs 158.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

