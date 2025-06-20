Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems gains on securing Rs 67-crore export order

TD Power Systems gains on securing Rs 67-crore export order

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

TD Power Systems rose 1.44% to Rs 521 after the company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled between January 2026 and December 2027.

Additionally, the company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter groups, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It further added that the order has been awarded by an international client and does not qualify as a related party transaction.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.6% to Rs 53.02 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 348.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITD Cementation bags Rs 960 crore contracts for airport, commercial projects

ITD Cementation bags Rs 960 crore contracts for airport, commercial projects

Natco Pharma receives seven observations from USFDA Following Inspection at Kothur Facility

Natco Pharma receives seven observations from USFDA Following Inspection at Kothur Facility

Voltas Ltd Falls 0.5%

Voltas Ltd Falls 0.5%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.49%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.49%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon