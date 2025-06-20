Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITD Cementation bags Rs 960 crore contracts for airport, commercial projects

ITD Cementation bags Rs 960 crore contracts for airport, commercial projects

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

ITD Cementation India announced that it has secured two major contracts cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 960 crore, excluding GST.

The first contract involves the execution of various project works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala. The second project entails the construction of a multi-storied commercial building in Kolkata, West Bengal.

These wins further strengthen the companys order book and reinforce its presence in the infrastructure and commercial construction segments across the country.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, foundation & specialist engineering.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 113.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 89.51 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,479.72 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Shares of ITD Cementation fell 2.32% to Rs 791.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

