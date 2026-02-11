Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.74% to Rs 153.30 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 43.92% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.74% to Rs 153.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.153.30242.3321.3725.1375.6491.0172.1288.9146.9783.76

