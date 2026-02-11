Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 97.28% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Sarthak Global reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 97.28% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.103.68 -97 OPM %-60.00-2.72 -PBDT-0.08-0.05 -60 PBT-0.08-0.05 -60 NP-0.07-0.11 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Oil India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today