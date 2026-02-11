Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 216.09 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 32.17% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 216.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.216.09210.809.4411.2718.3920.294.227.173.505.16

