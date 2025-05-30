Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries standalone net profit rises 245.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Manbro Industries standalone net profit rises 245.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manbro Industries rose 245.83% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.17% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.83% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales024.00 -100 1.9624.00 -92 OPM %01.13 --19.391.13 - PBDT0.830.28 196 0.620.28 121 PBT0.830.28 196 0.610.28 118 NP0.830.24 246 0.610.24 154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 98.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 98.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon