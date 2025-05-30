First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 98.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 98.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.10% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.110.22 -50 OPM %200.002900.00 -2109.091027.27 - PBDT0.040.86 -95 2.312.06 12 PBT0.010.84 -99 2.201.96 12 NP0.010.75 -99 1.741.64 6
