Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.42% to Rs 11.66 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 22.43% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.42% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.667.60 53 OPM %77.1078.29 -PBDT4.603.74 23 PBT4.323.57 21 NP3.222.63 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content