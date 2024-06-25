Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2128.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46.71% in last one year as compared to a 26.69% rally in NIFTY and a 45.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2128.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23679.75. The Sensex is at 77916.26, up 0.74%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19521.15, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

