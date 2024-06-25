Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 2.26%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4058.4, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4058.4, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23665.05. The Sensex is at 77846.62, up 0.65%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 3.53% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23071.25, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4061.85, up 2.07% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 102.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 43.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon