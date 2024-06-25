Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 0.76%, up for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412.4, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.22% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412.4, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 23644.55. The Sensex is at 77797.43, up 0.59%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 6.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35143.8, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.6 lakh shares in last one month.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 27.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.22% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 64.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

