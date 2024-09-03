Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just Rs 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Reliance and DMart store

Marico announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new exciting flavours - Masala Delight and Tomato Delight. This new product line capitalizes on the brand's expertise in democratizing healthy grains, offering a nutritious and flavorful option that aligns with contemporary dietary trends. The new category expands the marque brand Saffola's millet portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to promoting nutritious yet taste-forward 'better for you' products.