Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Marico announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new exciting flavours - Masala Delight and Tomato Delight. This new product line capitalizes on the brand's expertise in democratizing healthy grains, offering a nutritious and flavorful option that aligns with contemporary dietary trends. The new category expands the marque brand Saffola's millet portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to promoting nutritious yet taste-forward 'better for you' products.
Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just Rs 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Reliance and DMart store
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilians act of terrorism

IPO

Last Chance! Baazar Style IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & more

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; FMCG, Pharma, Health, Consumer gain

L&T Shipbuilding, Indian Coastguard

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, MDL, Cochin Shipyard gain up to 7%

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon