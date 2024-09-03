Business Standard
Board of Cipla approves change in directorate

Board of Cipla approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 03 September 2024
The Board of Cipla at its meeting held on 03 September 2024 has approved the change in directorate as under:
- M K Hamied (DIN: 00029084), vide letter dated 3 September 2024, has resigned from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 29 October 2024 due to age and health.
- Adil Zainulbhai (DIN: 06646490) and Abhijit Joshi (DIN: 06568584) have been appointed as Additional Directors (Non- Executive) of the Company with effect from 3 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

