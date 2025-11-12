Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 19.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 755.82 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 19.02% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 755.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 642.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales755.82642.23 18 OPM %7.336.91 -PBDT47.7837.70 27 PBT45.1635.70 26 NP31.7326.66 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content