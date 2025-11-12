Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 60.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.39% to Rs 71.41 croreNet profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 60.73% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.4151.23 39 OPM %15.4618.08 -PBDT11.868.28 43 PBT9.556.33 51 NP8.395.22 61
