Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 46.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 70.89 croreNet profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 46.46% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 70.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.8966.73 6 OPM %20.6720.80 -PBDT9.577.77 23 PBT4.913.17 55 NP1.212.26 -46
