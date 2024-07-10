Marathon Realty slumps after pre-sales volume drops 45% YoY in Q1

Marathon Nextgen Realty tumbled 4.58% to Rs 594.95 after the company's pre-sales area declined by 45% to 79,239 square feet in Q1 FY25 from 1,43,429 square feet in Q1 FY24.

As compared with Q4 FY24, the companys pre-sales area for the June 2024 quarter is lower by 21%.

Pre-sales value for Q1 FY25 was Rs 214 crore, down 46% YoY and down 10% QoQ.

However, the company's collections increased by 17% to Rs 272 crore, up from Rs 233 crore in the first quarter of FY24. Collections are up 8% from the Rs 251 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Marathon Nextgen Realty is promoted by the Marathon group of Mumbai, which executes real estate commercial and residential projects admeasuring 20.94 lakh square feet in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 39.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 155.42 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

