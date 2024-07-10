JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 6.35 million tonnes for Q1 FY25

JSW Steel has reported consolidated crude steel production of 6.35 million tonnes for the first quarter of FY 2024-25, which is lower by 1% as compared with production volume of 6.43 million tonnes posted in Q1 of FY 2023-24.

Sequentially, the production volume has declined by 6%. The steel maker had recorded production volume of 6.79 million tones in Q4 of FY 2023-24.

The company cited planned maintenance shutdowns as the reason for lower steel production volume.

Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations stood at 87% for Q1 FY25. The companys India division has recorded steel production volume of 6.12 million tonnes in Q1 FY25, down 6% YoY and down 1% QoQ.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.23 million tonnes for Q1 FY25 as against 0.24 million tonnes for Q1 FY24 and 0.25 million tonnes for Q4 FY24.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The company had reported 64.66% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,332 crore on 1.48% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 46,269 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 928.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News