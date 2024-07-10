Delta Corp drops after Q1 PAT slides 68% YoY in FY25

Delta Corp declined 2.63% to Rs 139.10 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.2% to Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.18 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 65.09% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 92.02 posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 30.58 crore in Q1 FY25, registering de-growth of 68.09% as compared with Rs 95.82 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 16.93% in Q1 FY25 from 36.96% recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from Gaming operations was at Rs 169.42 crore (down 25.31% YoY), revenue from hospitality business was at Rs 12.34 crore (down 17.24% YoY) However, revenue from online skill gaming operations stood at Rs 36.55 crore (up 0.22% YoY) during the period under review.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

Revenue from operations dropped 30.32% YoY to Rs 180.65 crore in Q1 FY25.