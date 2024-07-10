Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index rising 22.29 points or 0.28% at 8117.35 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.32%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.65%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.57%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.21%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.11%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.51%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.69%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 66.23 or 0.12% at 54089.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.86 points or 0.17% at 16206.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.85 points or 0.13% at 24400.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 244.47 points or 0.3% at 80107.17.

On BSE,1525 shares were trading in green, 1595 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

