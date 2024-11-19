Business Standard
Marble City India standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Marble City India rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.7918.22 -41 OPM %10.0114.65 -PBDT0.380.29 31 PBT0.140.06 133 NP0.140.05 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

