Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Slesha Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Slesha Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Slesha Commercial remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

