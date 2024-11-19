Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.09 89 OPM %70.59-22.22 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.170.02 750
