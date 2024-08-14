Marico launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum

Speaking on the launch, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd. said, Women enjoy the beauty that comes with leaving their hair open, but frizz and tangles can often stand in the way of achieving that perfect look. That's why we've introduced Hair & Care Oil in Seruman innovative product that brings together the styling benefits of a serum and the nourishing goodness of almond oil. Understanding that serums are often seen as costly, we've ensured that Hair & Care Oil in Serum is an affordable, value-for-money option, offering premium hair care at just Rs 2 per use. At Marico, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance beauty routines, and this new launch is a clear reflection of that dedication.

