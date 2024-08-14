Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum

Marico launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Marico announced the launch of innovative Hair & Care Oil in Serum.
Speaking on the launch, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd. said, Women enjoy the beauty that comes with leaving their hair open, but frizz and tangles can often stand in the way of achieving that perfect look. That's why we've introduced Hair & Care Oil in Seruman innovative product that brings together the styling benefits of a serum and the nourishing goodness of almond oil. Understanding that serums are often seen as costly, we've ensured that Hair & Care Oil in Serum is an affordable, value-for-money option, offering premium hair care at just Rs 2 per use. At Marico, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance beauty routines, and this new launch is a clear reflection of that dedication.
Hair & Care Oil in Serum is now available at all leading retail outlets across West Bengal, Orissa, Punjab, and the Northeast region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

