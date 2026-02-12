Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 210.23 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 126.97% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 210.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales210.23193.80 8 OPM %9.585.91 -PBDT19.3712.16 59 PBT15.588.02 94 NP11.785.19 127
