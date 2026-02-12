Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 210.23 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 126.97% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 210.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.210.23193.809.585.9119.3712.1615.588.0211.785.19

