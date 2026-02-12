Linc consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 129.29 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 22.36% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 129.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.129.29122.169.9811.9614.3415.2410.4711.436.778.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News