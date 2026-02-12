Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.844.80-697.92-1957.92-22.57-89.32-22.60-89.35-23.89-88.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News