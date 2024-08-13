Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 99.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.99% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 99.16% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.99% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.138.46101.079.649.6013.057.769.705.577.133.58