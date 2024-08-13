NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 289.29 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 34.39% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 289.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.289.29272.0214.6316.6844.2643.5633.0933.0224.9318.55