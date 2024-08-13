Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 355.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 58.70 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 355.10% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 58.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.7055.5911.1811.917.004.943.110.992.230.49