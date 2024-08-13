Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 355.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 58.70 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 355.10% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 58.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.7055.59 6 OPM %11.1811.91 -PBDT7.004.94 42 PBT3.110.99 214 NP2.230.49 355
