Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma gains as USFDA concludes inspection at New York unit

Marksans Pharma gains as USFDA concludes inspection at New York unit

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Marksans Pharma rose 1.9% to Rs 220.10 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded its inspection of the company's subsidiary, Time-Cap Laboratories Inc.

The inspection took place from April 16 to April 24, 2025, at the subsidiary's manufacturing facility in Farmingdale, New York.

At the end of the inspection, the subsidiary received one observation, documented in the USFDA's Form 483. Notably, the inspection did not raise any concerns regarding data integrity.

Marksans Pharma confirmed that it will work closely with the USFDA to address the observation within the prescribed timeline.

Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA. The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, antidiabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and anti-allergies. the company is marketing these products globally.

 

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossari Biotech Q4 PAT rises to Rs 34 crore in FY25

Rossari Biotech Q4 PAT rises to Rs 34 crore in FY25

India Cements Q4 net loss widens to Rs 76 cr in FY25

India Cements Q4 net loss widens to Rs 76 cr in FY25

GRSE soars on approval of land lease deal

GRSE soars on approval of land lease deal

Tata Technologies gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Tata Technologies gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon