Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54769 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2025.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54769 shares. The stock dropped 0.99% to Rs.1,650.10. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.57% to Rs.612.55. Volumes stood at 3.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd saw volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.99% to Rs.765.35. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Kesari 2 plagiarism row shares poet, Yahya Bootwala

Kesari 2 plagiarism row 'amicably resolved', shares poet Yahya Bootwala

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 900 pts higher at 80,120 led by RIL, SBI, Sun Pharma; Oil, PSB up over 2%

Indian markets

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,100 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France sign ₹63,000 cr deal to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets

car manufacturing, cars, auto industry

Auto part makers may lose Rs 4.5K crore due to trade tariffs: Icra

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd notched up volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.28% to Rs.1,734.50. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 14339 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3979 shares. The stock lost 1.74% to Rs.2,855.90. Volumes stood at 16729 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex soars 736 pts; Nifty climbs 24,250; RIL gain over 3%

Sensex soars 736 pts; Nifty climbs 24,250; RIL gain over 3%

Force Motors jumps as Q4 PAT soars 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Force Motors jumps as Q4 PAT soars 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

UGRO Capital Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 41 cr

UGRO Capital Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Avantel slips as Q4 PAT slides 50% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Avantel slips as Q4 PAT slides 50% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon