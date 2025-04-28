Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE soars on approval of land lease deal

GRSE soars on approval of land lease deal

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) surged 7.74% to Rs 1741.95 after the company's board approved a 30-year land lease agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK).

At its meeting held on Friday, April 25, 2025, the GRSE board discussed and approved plans to lease a land parcel at Timber Pond, Howrah, from SMPK. This land, with its strategic waterfront access, will be used by GRSE to strengthen its infrastructure for shipbuilding, ship repair, and other engineering activities. The company emphasized that this move aligns with its long-term vision to meet the growing domestic and export demand for its services.

The company clarified that no immediate revenue generation is anticipated from this initiative.

 

State-run GRSE is one of India's leading defence shipyards, located in Kolkata. It builds and repairs commercial and naval vessels. GRSE also exports the ships that the company builds. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

The company's net profit climbed 11.26% to Rs 98.19 crore on a 37.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,271 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Tata Technologies gains after Q4 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 189 cr

Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Sensex soars 736 pts; Nifty climbs 24,250; RIL gain over 3%

Sensex soars 736 pts; Nifty climbs 24,250; RIL gain over 3%

Force Motors jumps as Q4 PAT soars 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Force Motors jumps as Q4 PAT soars 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon