India Cements Q4 net loss widens to Rs 76 cr in FY25

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

India Cements reported a standalone net loss of Rs 75.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 29.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 3.87% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,197.13 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,245.38 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 101.13 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.91 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 2.70 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses were largely flat, inching up just 0.02% YoY to Rs 1,319.10 crore. Employee benefits expense declined 8.72% YoY to Rs 89.39 crore, while finance costs dropped 25.31% YoY to Rs 47.60 crore.

 

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 19.41 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 50.06 in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,197.30 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 3.19% as against Rs 1,236.74 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

Shares of India Cements shed 0.75% to Rs 285.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

