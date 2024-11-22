Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loratadine Tablets

Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loratadine Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Marksans Pharma announced the final approval of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg from USFDA.

They are indicated for the treatment of allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

This product is generic version of Clartin tablet in the same strength of Bayer Healthcare.

Loratadine is an antihistamine that treats symptoms such as itching, runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing from "hay fever" and other allergies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm rallies 6%, trades higher for fifth straight day; nears 52-week high

child birth, infant, child, baby

Chennai couple delivers baby at home with WhatsApp group advice, case filed

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Torrent Pharma shares gain on USFDA's 'VAI' tag to Pithampur facility

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Australia quicks bundle out India for just 150

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high; Sensex climbs 1,000 pts to 78,150; Nifty at 23,650

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon