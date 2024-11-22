Business Standard
RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

RPP Infra Projects advanced 2.64% to Rs 169.05 after the company informed that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 21.83 crore from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's Nuclear Recycle Board.

The project involves the construction of service-supporting structures, RCC culverts, a sewer line, and other associated works between Buildings No. 503, 401, 306, and 307 at the FRFCF project site in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

The project is to be completed within 18 months, with a total cost of Rs 21.83 crore.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.1% to Rs 18.92 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 17.03 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.9% YoY to Rs 394.28 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

