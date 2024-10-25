Marsons standalone net profit rises 1560.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2039.44% to Rs 38.51 croreNet profit of Marsons rose 1560.00% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2039.44% to Rs 38.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.511.80 2039 OPM %15.0927.78 -PBDT7.610.62 1127 PBT7.470.45 1560 NP7.470.45 1560
