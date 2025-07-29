Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 77.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 77.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Martin Burn rose 77.08% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %0-637.50 -PBDT1.230.73 68 PBT1.180.67 76 NP0.850.48 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

