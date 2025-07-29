Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 454.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 4.67 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 454.90% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.674.86 -4 OPM %10.7112.35 -PBDT3.060.80 283 PBT3.010.75 301 NP2.830.51 455
