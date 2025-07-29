Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up around 4% on year, rice acreage spikes 13.40%

Kharif area up around 4% on year, rice acreage spikes 13.40%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 829 lakh hectares as on July 28 as against 798 lakh hectares last year for the same period, marking a rise of around 4% on year. Area under major crop Rice has spiked by 13.40% to 245.13 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses also rose 3.45% on year to 93.05 lakh hectares. After an upbeat start to the season, there seems to have been some moderation in pace of sowing in recent weeks. Area sown to coarse cereals rose 3.70% to 160.72 lakh hectares. However, the acreage under Oilseeds is down 2.24% on year to 166.89 lakh hectares. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 0.50% to 55.16 lakh hectares while the cotton area fell 2.24% to 103.15 lakh hectares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 30.85% in the June 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the June 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 78.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 78.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentRajasthan JET Result 2025International Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon