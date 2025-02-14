Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.55% to Rs 13.89 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 40.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.55% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.8910.89 28 OPM %6.4810.47 -PBDT0.701.23 -43 PBT0.641.17 -45 NP0.480.80 -40
